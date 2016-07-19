Brazil recommends four firms for Oi in-court administrator role

UPDATE 1-Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
SAO PAULO, July 19 Brazil's telecommunications industry watchdog Anatel proposed on Tuesday a list of four candidates to become the in-court administrator of phone carrier Oi SA, which last month filed for the nation's biggest-ever reorganization.
Brasilia-based Anatel picked Alvarez & Marsal Holdings LLC, BDO LLP, Deloitte & Touche LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers as candidates for the role, Anatel said in a statement. The list was sent to Fernando Cesar Ferreira Viana, a Rio de Janeiro judge overseeing Oi's bankruptcy protection proceedings, the statement said.
Anatel asked Viana on Tuesday to assess whether business relations between PricewaterhouseCoopers, Deloitte and Oi would present a conflict of interest. Reuters reported on July 8 that Alvarez & Marsal, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Deloitte were shortlisted for the role. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Diane Craft)
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index pulled back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risky assets.