Brazil's Oi says bankruptcy protection recognized in England, Wales

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 23 Brazilian telecoms provider Oi SA said on Thursday its request for bankruptcy protection has been recognized by courts in England and Wales.

Brazil's largest fixed-line phone carrier and No.4 mobile operator, along with six subsidiaries, on Monday filed for protection from creditors on 65.4 billion reais ($19.3 billion) of bonds, bank debt and operating liabilities. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Sandra Maler)

