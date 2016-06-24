Brazil's Oi says bankruptcy protection recognized in England, Wales

BRIEF-Pattern Energy announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Pattern Energy - proposes to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, US$350 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 23 Brazilian telecoms provider Oi SA said on Thursday its request for bankruptcy protection has been recognized by courts in England and Wales.
Brazil's largest fixed-line phone carrier and No.4 mobile operator, along with six subsidiaries, on Monday filed for protection from creditors on 65.4 billion reais ($19.3 billion) of bonds, bank debt and operating liabilities. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* IBM - Bell Canada will combine its mobility services with IBM's suite of apps
* Jeld-Wen Holding Inc sees IPO of 25 million shares priced between $21.00 and $23.00 per share - SEC filing