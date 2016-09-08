Group of Oi bondholders reject in-court reorganization plan

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
SAO PAULO, Sept 8 A group of bondholders of Oi SA, the Brazilian telephone carrier operating under bankruptcy court protection, on Thursday said they reject the debt restructuring plan presented by the company earlier this week.
The bondholder group said Oi's debt restructuring proposal entails a debt reduction of 22 billion reais ($6.93 billion), which they called "unacceptable". The group said it is working with other relevant creditors to submit an alternative debt restructuring proposal.
($1 = 3.1741 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)