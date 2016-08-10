Brazil's Oi sets shareholder meeting on investor proposals

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling wins $17 mln drilling contract
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
SAO PAULO Aug 10 Oi SA has scheduled a Sept. 8 shareholders' meeting to vote on proposals by minority investor Societé Mondiale, the bankrupt Brazilian phone carrier said in a securities filing late on Tuesday.
The shareholders will vote on Societé Mondiale's proposal to replace six of the nine members of Oi's board, including five appointed by majority owner Pharol SGPS SA, formerly called Portugal Telecom.
Societé Mondiale, a fund controlled by Brazilian investor Nelson Tanure, is also proposing to annul the March 2015 shareholders meeting, which gave final approval to the merger between Oi and Portugal Telecom.
The investor also wants the company to seek damage claims against former managers and Banco Santander Brasil SA , which advised Oi on the merger.
Oi filed for bankruptcy protection in June. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business