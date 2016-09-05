Brazil's telephone carrier Oi submits debt restructuring plan

SAO PAULO, Sept 5 Oi SA, Brazil's largest fixed-line phone carrier and No. 4 mobile operator, along with six subsidiaries, on Monday submitted a debt restructuring plan to a Rio de Janeiro bankruptcy court, a statement from the prosecutor's office said.

Oi filed on June 20 for protection from creditors in the country's biggest-ever bankruptcy case, involving 65.4 billion reais ($19.3 billion) in bonds, bank debt and operating liabilities. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)