Banks, investors set Portugal Telecom CDS auction for July 21

SAO PAULO, July 11 Holders of about $210 million
in credit default swaps issued to insure against the bankruptcy
of Brazilian phone operator Oi SA are likely to get
paid later this month after an industry group scheduled a July
21 auction of the securities.
Earlier this month the New York-based International Swaps
and Derivatives Association (ISDA) declared a "credit event"
triggering the auction after Oi sought protection from creditors
in June, in Brazil's largest-ever bankruptcy filing.
Investors buy credit default swaps as insurance against a
potential default by a bond issuer.
A committee of 15 banks and investors coordinated by the
association announced the auction date in a statement on its
website on Monday. The auction will determine the final value of
bonds, so that the contracts linked with the swaps are repaid,
sources have told Reuters.
The bonds were issued by Oi unit Portugal Telecom
International Finance BV. The gross notional amount of the swaps
was $1.4 billion as of July 1, according to data on ISDA's
website.
Oi is seeking to restructure about 65 billion reais ($20
billion) of debt.
Rio de Janeiro-based Oi will propose shareholders and
creditors a mix of cuts in value of principal, longer maturities
and a potential swap of debt into equity, Chief Executive
Officer Marco Schroeder told Reuters on June 30.
A preliminary list of the bonds in the auction is available
on the ISDA website. It includes seven euro-denominated
securities issued by Portugal Telecom International, which
mature between 2016 and 2025 and are worth a combined 4.150
billion euros ($4.6 billion).
A final list of the bonds in the auction will be announced
July 18.
($1 = 3.3054 Brazilian reais)
($1 = 0.9045 euros)
