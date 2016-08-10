Brazil's Oi to unveil reorganization plan by early Sept

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 15
May 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 10 Phone carrier Oi SA, which filed in June for Brazil's largest ever in-court reorganization, will present a plan to overhaul business and repay creditors later this month or by early September, Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder said on Wednesday.
Schroeder told reporters in Rio de Janeiro, where Brazil's largest fixed-line phone operator is based, that suppliers and creditors will be offered terms of the business reorganization plan, which involves a debt-for-equity swap. He declined to elaborate.
Oi, the byproduct of a government-sponsored merger between two rival carriers in 2008, filed in June for creditor protection in a Rio de Janeiro court to restructure 65.4 billion reais ($21 billion) in debt. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Sandra Maler)
May 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* China Green Agriculture, Inc. Reports financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017
* Vical had cash and investments of $39.2 million at March 31, 2017