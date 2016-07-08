Brazil's Oi says shareholder requested meeting to change board

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
BRASILIA, July 8 Oi SA, Brazil's largest fixed-line telephone carrier, on Friday said minority shareholder Société Mondiale Fundo de Investimentos em Ações requested a meeting to remove board members after the company filed for bankruptcy protection.
Oi said Société Mondiale warned it could call a shareholder meeting if Oi did not take the initiative within eight days. Oi said it was analyzing the request. Société Mondiale owns a 6.64-percent stake of Oi, the company said in a filing. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.