Brazil's Oi says shareholder requested meeting to change board

BRASILIA, July 8 Oi SA, Brazil's largest fixed-line telephone carrier, on Friday said minority shareholder Société Mondiale Fundo de Investimentos em Ações requested a meeting to remove board members after the company filed for bankruptcy protection.

Oi said Société Mondiale warned it could call a shareholder meeting if Oi did not take the initiative within eight days. Oi said it was analyzing the request. Société Mondiale owns a 6.64-percent stake of Oi, the company said in a filing. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

