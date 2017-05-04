Canada's Brookfield joining group of Oi bondholders -Bloomberg

May 3 Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc
is joining a group of Oi SA's bondholders
being advised by Moelis & Co as the Brazilian telecommunications
company restructures, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing
sources.
Brookfield, Canada's largest alternative asset manager,
joined the steering committee of the group last week, Bloomberg
reported. (bloom.bg/2q0aHbm)
Oi sought court protection from creditors last June on about
65 billion reais ($20.55 billion) in Brazil's biggest-ever
bankruptcy filing.
Brookfield and Oi were not immediately available for
comment.
($1 = 3.1635 reais)
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)