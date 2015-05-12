RPT-Lights out, aircon off for workers at Brazil's Oi as it slashes costs

(Repeating story first sent on Monday to additional subscribers
By Brad Haynes
May 11 A rigorous cost-cutting program at
debt-burdened Oi SA has hundreds of measures -
including leaving the Brazilian telecommunication's company's
17,000 staff sweltering in the dark if they work late in its
offices.
Chief Executive Bayard Gontijo said in an interview on
Monday that the company's strict new 7 p.m. policy to switch off
the air conditioning and turn off the lights is both a source of
power savings and a big way of reinforcing a crackdown on the
amount of overtime worked.
"The first time we turned off the lights, people wanted to
stay. They were trying to work with lighters. Now they realize:
the lights are turned off because you guys have to do your work
in the regular shift and then you have to leave," said Gontijo.
The Brazilian constitution mandates a pay bump of at least
50 percent for work beyond eight hours per day. A hiring freeze
and the tighter overtime policy helped Oi reduce personnel costs
10 percent in the first quarter, even before the phone company
cut full-time jobs by 6 percent in April.
Oi has been struggling with a massive debt load and mounting
losses following a series of missteps. The slimmer
administrative structure and improving operating margins have
given Oi more time to consider big strategic moves in Brazil and
Africa, Gontijo told Reuters during a visit to New York on an
investor roadshow.
If a dark desk is not enough to remind employees to end
their workday after eight hours, Gontijo said, the lack of air
conditioning in the company's Rio de Janeiro headquarters gets
the message across - particularly given the city's extreme heat
and humidity for much of the year.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Martin Howell)