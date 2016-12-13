版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 13日 星期二 19:47 BJT

Brazil's Oi asks court permission to sell Timor Telecom stake

SAO PAULO Dec 13 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA has asked the court overseeing its bankruptcy protection proceedings for permission to sell a stake in Timor Telecom SA, which serves the Asian nation of East Timor.

In a Tuesday securities filing, Oi said it is in talks to sell the stake to Investel Communications Ltd. Investel has offered to pay around $36 million for Oi's direct and indirect stakes in Timor Telecom and assume $26 million in Timor Telecom debt to Oi-related entities, the filing said. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by W Simon)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐