Brazil's Oi asks court permission to sell Timor Telecom stake

BRIEF-Rubicon Project to explore strategic options, including potential sale - WSJ, citing sources
* Rubicon Project to explore strategic options, including potential sale - WSJ citing sources
SAO PAULO Dec 13 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA has asked the court overseeing its bankruptcy protection proceedings for permission to sell a stake in Timor Telecom SA, which serves the Asian nation of East Timor.
In a Tuesday securities filing, Oi said it is in talks to sell the stake to Investel Communications Ltd. Investel has offered to pay around $36 million for Oi's direct and indirect stakes in Timor Telecom and assume $26 million in Timor Telecom debt to Oi-related entities, the filing said. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by W Simon)
* Rubicon Project to explore strategic options, including potential sale - WSJ citing sources
NEW YORK, Jan 13 European and U.S. stocks advanced on Friday, on track to close the week on a firmer note, while the dollar recovered as investors were encouraged by upbeat bank earnings and positive U.S. economic data.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 13 Brazilian police raided homes and offices on Friday in a corruption investigation of loans that state bank Caixa Econômica Federal extended to meatpacking, finance, toll road and real estate firms between 2011 and 2013.