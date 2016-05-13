Brazil's Oi working to meet deadline to file 20-F to U.S. SEC

BRIEF-Exxon Mobil to acquire companies doubling Permian Basin resource to 6 bln Barrels
* Exxon Mobil corp - upfront acquisition cost of $5.6 billion to be paid in Exxonmobil shares
SAO PAULO May 13 Brazil Telecom company Oi SA said on Friday it is making its best efforts to meet a new, May 17 deadline to file the 20-F formulary to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Oi asked for additional time to file its 20-F as it decided to present the document according to U.S. accounting principles (USGAAP). International companies with shares trading in the U.S. could be subject to clauses such as early repayment of debt if it fails to file documents required by the SEC on time. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Exxon Mobil corp - upfront acquisition cost of $5.6 billion to be paid in Exxonmobil shares
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's decision to leave the European Union's single market does not mean it won't retain access to it, Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.
* Exxonmobil to acquire companies doubling permian basin resource to 6 billion barrels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: