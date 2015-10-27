Brazil telecom rules overburden sector players, Oi CEO says

BRIEF-Resmed and BMC/3B Medical settle global litigation
* Resmed Inc - Settlement did not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any party
SAO PAULO Oct 27 Brazil's current legal framework for the telecommunications industry demands too much of companies operating fixed-line concessions and must be updated so they can invest more, Oi SA Chief Executive Officer Bayard Gontijo said on Tuesday.
Gontijo's comments echoed the demands of Telecom Italia Spa's CEO Marco Patuano, who said at an industry event in São Paulo that Brazil needs to update fixed-line rules before he would consider a tie-up between subsidiary TIM Participações SA and Oi. (Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Elliott Associates and its affiliates report 6.9 percent passive stake in Northern Oil and Gas Inc as of January 10 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2j3YkpU) Further company coverage:
* On Jan 18, entered agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation - SEC filing