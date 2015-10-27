Brazil telecom rules overburden sector players, Oi CEO says

SAO PAULO Oct 27 Brazil's current legal framework for the telecommunications industry demands too much of companies operating fixed-line concessions and must be updated so they can invest more, Oi SA Chief Executive Officer Bayard Gontijo said on Tuesday.

Gontijo's comments echoed the demands of Telecom Italia Spa's CEO Marco Patuano, who said at an industry event in São Paulo that Brazil needs to update fixed-line rules before he would consider a tie-up between subsidiary TIM Participações SA and Oi. (Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Editing by Chris Reese)