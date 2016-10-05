Brazil's Oi says talks with Elliot Management bore no fruit

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
SAO PAULO Oct 5 Oi SA, Brazil's No. 4 wireless carrier, said in a securities filing on Wednesday that talks with U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management about an investment in the company took place but no firm proposal materialized.
Oi said in the filing that it was unaware of any further talks currently underway between the fund and the company. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: