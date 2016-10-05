版本:
Brazil's Oi says talks with Elliot Management bore no fruit

SAO PAULO Oct 5 Oi SA, Brazil's No. 4 wireless carrier, said in a securities filing on Wednesday that talks with U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management about an investment in the company took place but no firm proposal materialized.

Oi said in the filing that it was unaware of any further talks currently underway between the fund and the company. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

