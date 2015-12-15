Brazil's Oi says BTG Pactual still working on possible merger

RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 15 Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual SA still has a mandate from telecommunications company Oi SA to negotiate a possible merger, Oi's head of investor relations said on Tuesday.

Marcelo Ferreira told journalists that various investors had shown interest in taking part in the consolidation of Brazil's telecom market, but so far investment firm LetterOne, controlled by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, is the only one that has taken concrete steps. (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)