Brazil's Oi says BTG Pactual still working on possible merger

RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 15 Brazilian investment bank
BTG Pactual SA still has a mandate from
telecommunications company Oi SA to negotiate a
possible merger, Oi's head of investor relations said on
Tuesday.
Marcelo Ferreira told journalists that various investors had
shown interest in taking part in the consolidation of Brazil's
telecom market, but so far investment firm LetterOne, controlled
by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, is the only one that has
taken concrete steps.
