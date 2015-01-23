Brazil's Oi 'open to all options' as industry consolidation looms

SAO PAULO Jan 23 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA
is open to all options in a potential process of
industry consolidation so long as the transaction helps it
"create shareholder value," Chief Executive Officer Bayard
Gontijo said on Friday.
Rio de Janeiro-based Oi gained financial muscle to either
take over or merge with a rival after shareholders in a
Portugal-based subsidiary approved its sale late on Thursday,
Gontijo said. Oi has no plans to raise funding for any merger,
he added.
Gontijo said in an interview that talks with holders of Oi's
local notes to amend certain contractual terms are "well
advanced." The company will hold a bondholders' meeting on
Monday to gain consent from investors to undertake asset sales
and change a debt-reduction metric target.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Luciana Bruno)