Brazil's Oi receives proposal from LetterOne for tie-up with rival

SAO PAULO Oct 26 Oi SA, Brazil's No. 4 wireless
carrier, received on Friday a proposal by investment firm
LetterOne Group to pursue a potential combination with rival TIM
Participações SA.
In a securities filing early on Monday, LetterOne would be
willing to invest as much as $4 billion into Rio de
Janeiro-based Oi should the transaction with TIM take place.
LetterOne, which is controlled by Russian billionaire
Mikhail Fridman and mainly invests in energy and technology, had
about $25 billion under management as of the end of last year.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr,
editin by William Hardy)