UPDATE 1-Brazil's Oi gets proposal from LetterOne for tie-up with rival

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr
SAO PAULO Oct 26 LetterOne Group, the
investment firm controlled by Russian billionaire Mikhail
Fridman, could pour up to $4 billion into Oi SA, should Brazil's
No. 4 wireless carrier combines with rival TIM Participações SA
.
Rio de Janeiro-based Oi said in a securities
filing on Monday that financial advisor Grupo BTG Pactual SA
handed over the LetterOne proposal to the company's management
and board. Under terms of the plan, LetterOne wants exclusivity
terms to help negotiate a tie-up between Oi and TIM.
Shares of Telecom Italia Spa, which controls 67
percent of TIM, jumped as much as 2 percent on news of the
LetterOne proposal.
Oi's security filing comes weeks after TIM, which is
Brazil's No. 2 wireless carrier, denied being in talks over a
potential combination with debt-laden Oi.
Earlier this month, Brazilian newspaper Valor Econômico
reported that BTG Pactual was engaged in talks with Fridman's
LetterOne, which mainly invests in energy and technology, over
how to facilitate a Oi-TIM merger. LetterOne oversaw about $25
billion as of the end of last year.
"The proposal is being properly analyzed by the company
jointly with its legal and financial advisors," Oi Chief
Financial Officer Flavio Guimarães was quoted as saying in the
filing.
Efforts to contact TIM and Oi for comment on the LetterOne
proposal were unsuccessful.
Fridman could be seeking to benefit from the cost savings
that often stem from consolidation in a capital-intensive
industry like telecomunications, analysts said. Yet, Brazil's
steepest recession in a quarter century will further weigh down
revenues, and the fastest inflation in over a decade and
expectations of massive tax hikes are likely to erode industry
efficiency.
A LetterOne investment in Oi could alleviate Oi's debt
burden - which surpasses 38 billion reais - and improve its
financial position before merging TIM, which has little debt and
greater ability to expand. Sources have told Reuters that a
tie-up between both companies could generate more than 20
billion reais in cost savings and so-called synergies.
($1 = 3.8764 Brazilian reais)
