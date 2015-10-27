Brazil minister says telecommunications consolidation is natural

SAO PAULO Oct 27 Brazil understands that the
consolidation of its telecommunications sector is a natural
process but will act to protect consumers by encouraging
competition in the sector, Communications Minister Andre
Figueiredo said on Tuesday.
Speaking at an industry event in Sao Paulo, the minister
said he is worried about the debt load weighing on Brazil's Oi
SA, but added that there are mechanisms to help the
company recover without direct government investment.
Oi said on Monday that its financial advisor had received a
proposal from Russian investment firm LetterOne Group to invest
up to $4 billion in the company if it merges with rival TIM
Participacoes SA.
(Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Writing by Walter Brandimarte
Editing by W Simon)