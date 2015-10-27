New Brazil rules key for any merger, Telecom Italia CEO says

SAO PAULO Oct 27 Updated regulations in Brazil will determine whether wireless carrier TIM Participações SA considers a tie-up with a local rival, the chief executive officer of controlling shareholder Telecom Italia SpA said on Tuesday.

Asked at an industry event about a proposal to merge TIM and Oi SA, which has a nationwide fixed-line network, CEO Marco Patuano said new regulations would clear the way for the heavy investments needed in any fixed-line opportunity.

Russian investment firm LetterOne Group offered on Monday to invest up to $4 billion into Oi if it combines with TIM. Patuano said Telecom Italia is not in negotiations with any of them. (Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Writing by Brad Haynes)