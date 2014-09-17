UPDATE 1-TIM shares rise as Telecom Italia denies talks with Oi

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
(Recasts with share reaction, Oi filing on option given to Portugal Telecom)
SAO PAULO, Sept 17 Shares of Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participações SA rose on Wednesday after its parent company, Telecom Italia SpA, said it is not in talks to take over rival Grupo Oi SA.
TIM said in a securities filing that Telecom Italia had denied any negotiations following a Bloomberg report on Tuesday of a potential deal to counter Spanish rival Telefonica SA in Latin America's largest market.
Shares of TIM rose 3 percent in Sao Paulo trading, among the biggest gains on the Bovespa stock index, after slumping 4 percent on Tuesday.
Oi shares also gained 3 percent, touching a two-month high. In Milan, shares of Telecom Italia closed up 1.6 percent at 0.91 euro
In a separate filing on Wednesday, Oi gave details of a call option granted to Portugal Telecom SGPS SA under a revised merger agreement.
Portugal Telecom will have the right to acquire more shares or their equivalent in cash over the next six years. The strike price for the option is 1.8529 reais per Oi preferred share , 2.0104 reais per Oi common share, and 2.0104 reais per share in the combined company, known as CorpCo.
The companies drafted the new accord in July, shareholders approved the deal this month, and Oi's board of directors approved the terms on Wednesday.
Shares of Portugal Telecom closed up 1.1 percent at 1.80 euros. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Marcela Ayres; Additional reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Leslie Adler)
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015. "The emergence of opportunistic buying should see the recent selloff in metal markets co