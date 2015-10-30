Brazil Oi says in exclusive talks with LetterOne for merger with TIM

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
SAO PAULO Oct 30 Brazil's telecommunications group Oi SA said on Friday it entered in exclusive negotiations with investment firm LetterOne to merge with rival TIM Participações SA.
Oi said in a securities filing that LetterOne, controlled by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, has accepted its proposal to remain in exclusive talks for seven months as of Oct. 23. Earlier this month, LetterOne had offered to pour up to $4 billion into Oi if it merges with TIM. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.