Brazil's Oi to continue evaluating consolidation options

SAO PAULO Feb 25 Oi SA, Brazil's No. 4 wireless
carrier, will keep evaluating consolidation options, after
London-based investment firm LetterOne Holdings SA decided on
Thursday to scrap a plan to facilitate a merger between the
Brazilian company and a rival.
In a securities filing, Rio de Janeiro-based Oi pledged to
continue with plans to streamline the size of operations,
improve technology and infrastructure and revamp sales
strategies.
LetterOne, which is controlled by Russian billionaire
Mikhail Fridman, had vowed to pour $4 billion into Oi SA
should it merge with larger rival TIM Participações
SA. TIM is controlled by Telecom Italia SpA.
"In the face of this notification, Oi will continue to
analyze the possibilities of consolidation in the Brazilian
market," the filing quoted Chief Financial Officer Flavio
Nicolay Guimarães as saying.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by
Maria Kiselyova in Moscow; editing by Susan Thomas)