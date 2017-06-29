FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
Biggest Oi shareholders approve capital hike plan -paper
#人民币汇率
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#联储加息之路
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
路透调查
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
深度分析
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
中国财经
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月29日 / 中午11点42分 / 2 天前

Biggest Oi shareholders approve capital hike plan -paper

2 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, June 29 (Reuters) - Two key Oi SA shareholders approved a plan to raise 8 billion reais through the sale of new shares as a way to accelerate the Brazilian wireless carrier's emergence from bankruptcy, newspaper Valor Econômico reported on Thursday.

Pharol SGPS SA and Société Mondiale Fundo de Investimento, Oi's two biggest shareholders with around 35 percent of its voting capital, agreed to the three-year capital hike plan in a Wednesday meeting, the report said, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the transaction.

An official announcement could come in a matter of days, Valor said.

Media representatives for Oi were not immediately available to comment.

Oi Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder told Reuters on June 9 that the wireless carrier was working on a proposal to raise 8 billion reais in fresh capital from shareholders and investors. Under terms of the plan, new stock would be offered to shareholders and, if some of them forgo the chance to subscribe, to other investors.

The Oi reorganization process, which began almost a year ago and remains Brazil's largest bankruptcy protection case to date, has been marked by a series of disputes between creditors and shareholders over the fate of Brazil's No. 4 wireless carrier. The government has threatened to intervene should Oi stakeholders fail to reach an agreement. (Writing by Bruno Federowski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below