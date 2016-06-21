Brazil telecom watchdog says not intervening in Oi debt restructuring

BRASILIA, June 21 Brazil's telecom watchdog
Anatel on Tuesday said it will not intervene for the moment in
the debt restructuring process at Oi SA but said all
asset sales by phone carriers will need its approval.
Oi filed for Brazil's largest ever bankruptcy protection on
Monday after the country's No. 1 fixed-line phone carrier ran
out of time to reorganize operations and restructure 65.4
billion reais ($19.3 billion) of debt amid a harsh recession.
In a statement, Anatel said it will take specific measures
to ensure Oi continues to operate during the debt restructuring
process.
The watchdog added it believed Oi would balance its
accounts, but it would take further action as needed for the
sake of the systemic stability of Brazil's telecommunications
industry.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)