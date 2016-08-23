Brazil's Oi says Société Mondiale announces change to board candidates list

SAO PAULO Aug 23 Brazil's largest fixed telephone carrier, Oi SA, said minority shareholder Société Mondiale made changes in a proposed plan to revamp its board.

In a securities filing on Tuesday, Oi said Société Mondiale replaced candidate João Pinho de Mello for Durval José Soledade Santos and added a new candidate for the board, William Steers.

Société Mondiale, controlled by Brazilian businessman Nelson Tanure, is seeking to remove representatives of Ois controlling shareholder, Pharol SGPS SA, from the board. A general shareholders meeting has been scheduled for Sept. 8 to vote on the proposed board replacements. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Ana Mano; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)