版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 24日 星期三 06:10 BJT

Brazil's Oi says Société Mondiale announces change to board candidates list

SAO PAULO Aug 23 Brazil's largest fixed telephone carrier, Oi SA, said minority shareholder Société Mondiale made changes in a proposed plan to revamp its board.

In a securities filing on Tuesday, Oi said Société Mondiale replaced candidate João Pinho de Mello for Durval José Soledade Santos and added a new candidate for the board, William Steers.

Société Mondiale, controlled by Brazilian businessman Nelson Tanure, is seeking to remove representatives of Ois controlling shareholder, Pharol SGPS SA, from the board. A general shareholders meeting has been scheduled for Sept. 8 to vote on the proposed board replacements. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Ana Mano; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐