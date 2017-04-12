Brazil's Oi says customer complaints fell up to 56 pct in Jan-Feb

SAO PAULO, April 12 Oi SA saw complaints from phone customers fall as much as 56 percent in the first two months of 2017, a senior executive told journalists on Wednesday, as the Brazil's No. 4 wireless carrier tries to win back client loyalty.

Based on several metrics, complaints filed to consumer advocate agencies fell between one-third and over half between January and February from a year earlier, said Bernardo Winik, Oi's head of retail. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)