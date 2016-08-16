Banks, Moelis-led bondholders discuss Brazil's Oi debt relief, source says

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO Aug 16 Banks and bondholders accounting for more than half the 65.4 billion reais ($20 billion) that Oi SA owes could propose a five-year grace period and lower borrowing costs to speed up the Brazilian phone carrier's in-court reorganization, a person with direct knowlegde of the talks said on Tuesday.
The person, who requested anonymity because the discussions are preliminary and remain confidential, said the bondholder group advised by Moelis & Co and a number of lenders including Banco do Brasil SA and China Development Bank Corp are in discussions to provide Oi with a debt relief plan.
Oi filed in June for Brazil's largest in-court reorganization plan ever after the country's No. 1 fixed-line phone carrier ran out of time to reorganize operations and restructure 65.4 billion reais of debt amid a harsh recession. ($1 = 3.2005 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.