CORRECTED-Bondholders, Sawiris working on alternative plan for Brazil's Oi

(In last sentence, corrects to ... pledging to inject $1.5 billion ... not, ... pledging to inject $1.5)

SAO PAULO Nov 11 Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris and some creditors of Oi SA have renewed their ties and are working on a post-bankruptcy protection plan for the Brazilian phone carrier that could be ready within 30 days.

In a joint statement released on Friday, a group that includes about 70 bond firms that are advised by Moelis & Co and Sawiris affirmed their rejection to a plan proposed by Oi's management on Sept. 5. Reuters reported on Oct. 21 that Sawiris and the Moelis-led group had teamed up, pledging to inject $1.5 billion into Oi. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)