UPDATE 1-Brazil's Oi picks Laplace for debt talks, source says

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Ana Mano
SAO PAULO Nov 10 Phone carrier Oi SA, which in
June filed for Brazil's largest ever in-court reorganization,
has hired financial advisory firm Laplace Finanças to help
restructure about 41.2 billion reais ($13 billion) in debt with
banks and bondholders, a person with direct knowledge of the
matter said on Thursday.
The board of Rio de Janeiro-based Oi formalized
the hiring of Laplace at Wednesday meeting, said the person, who
asked for anonymity because the matter is private. Laplace,
which is based in São Paulo, replaces PJT Partners Inc
as Oi's adviser on the debt plan.
Laplace, led by turnaround specialist Renato Carvalho and
former Credit Suisse Group AG banker Marcelo Saad, could earn up
to 20 million reais in retention and other fees, the person
said. Reuters reported on Nov. 3 that PJT's replacement would be
hired pending the presentation of a plan to repay small-sized
suppliers and contractors this week.
Oi declined to comment. Laplace's senior partners could not
be immediately reached for comment.
The hiring of Laplace could add momentum to the
reorganization at a time when the government says rifts among
Oi's main shareholders are delaying a solution. By negotiating
early with smaller creditors who are struggling with Oi's
bankruptcy protection, management is signaling expectations that
the tussle with banks and bondholders would take longer.
According to the person, the choice of Laplace followed Oi
Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder's presentation of a
shortlist of candidates. He had recommended the board hire a
Brazil-based firm with deep knowledge of the country's
bankruptcy proceedings, the person said.
On Tuesday, industry watchdog Anatel barred two board
members appointed by Oi's minority shareholder FIA Société
Mondiale, claiming the persons could be influencing board
decisions before their names were formally approved by the
regulator.
($1 = 3.2375 reais)
