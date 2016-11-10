UPDATE 1-Brazil's Oi picks Laplace for debt talks, source says

(Adds details, comments throughout)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Ana Mano

SAO PAULO Nov 10 Phone carrier Oi SA, which in June filed for Brazil's largest ever in-court reorganization, has hired financial advisory firm Laplace Finanças to help restructure about 41.2 billion reais ($13 billion) in debt with banks and bondholders, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The board of Rio de Janeiro-based Oi formalized the hiring of Laplace at Wednesday meeting, said the person, who asked for anonymity because the matter is private. Laplace, which is based in São Paulo, replaces PJT Partners Inc as Oi's adviser on the debt plan.

Laplace, led by turnaround specialist Renato Carvalho and former Credit Suisse Group AG banker Marcelo Saad, could earn up to 20 million reais in retention and other fees, the person said. Reuters reported on Nov. 3 that PJT's replacement would be hired pending the presentation of a plan to repay small-sized suppliers and contractors this week.

Oi declined to comment. Laplace's senior partners could not be immediately reached for comment.

The hiring of Laplace could add momentum to the reorganization at a time when the government says rifts among Oi's main shareholders are delaying a solution. By negotiating early with smaller creditors who are struggling with Oi's bankruptcy protection, management is signaling expectations that the tussle with banks and bondholders would take longer.

According to the person, the choice of Laplace followed Oi Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder's presentation of a shortlist of candidates. He had recommended the board hire a Brazil-based firm with deep knowledge of the country's bankruptcy proceedings, the person said.

On Tuesday, industry watchdog Anatel barred two board members appointed by Oi's minority shareholder FIA Société Mondiale, claiming the persons could be influencing board decisions before their names were formally approved by the regulator.

($1 = 3.2375 reais) (Editing by Jason Neely and David Evans)