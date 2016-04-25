Brazil's Oi says in talks to restructure bonds

BRIEF-Plumas Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Plumas Bancorp says net interest income increased by $798 thousand to $6.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, April 25 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA on Monday said it is in confidential talks with creditors advised by Moelis & Co to restructure bonds, according to a securities filing.
Sources told Reuters that Oi and adviser PJT Partners Inc would sit down with a group of about 25 bondholders, including Pacific Investment Management Co, BlackRock Inc and Citadel LLC, to restructure $14.3 billion of bonds. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazil's housing starts rose in November at the fastest pace in five months, an industry group said on Wednesday, partly reflecting an improving economic backdrop and quicker issuance of permits following long delays earlier in the year.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Chile announced initial price thoughts of 3.85% area on a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due 2021 ahead of expected pricing on Wednesday.