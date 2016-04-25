Brazil's Oi says in talks to restructure bonds

BRASILIA, April 25 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA on Monday said it is in confidential talks with creditors advised by Moelis & Co to restructure bonds, according to a securities filing.

Sources told Reuters that Oi and adviser PJT Partners Inc would sit down with a group of about 25 bondholders, including Pacific Investment Management Co, BlackRock Inc and Citadel LLC, to restructure $14.3 billion of bonds. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)