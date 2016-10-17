Brazil's telecoms watchdog says not government's goal to intervene in Oi

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Oct 17 The head of Brazil's telecom watchdog Anatel said on Monday it was not the government's goal to intervene in Oi SA but it must 'be prepared' to do so should the country's largest fixed-line carrier fail to resolve debt problems during its bankruptcy proceedings.
Juarez Quadros told Reuters on the sidelines of a telecoms event in Sao Paulo that Anatel would let Oi's bankruptcy proceedings, which started on June 20, run their course before deciding on any possible action.
"The government wants a market solution," he said, adding the company has 6 months under Brazilian bankruptcy law to complete its reorganization. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.