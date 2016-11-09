Brazil's Oi board confirms financial advisor to replace PJT

SAO PAULO Nov 9 The board of Brazilian wireless
phone carrier Oi SA has elected a new financial
advisor for debt restructuring talks with bondholders and bank
creditors, Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder said in an
interview Wednesday.
Schroeder declined to name the advisor, which will replace
PJT Partners, because the contract has not been signed.
The unnamed firm, selected at a board meeting on Wednesday, will
help Oi restructure about 41.2 billion reais ($12.8 billion) of
financial liabilities.
($1 = 3.2171 reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chris Reese)