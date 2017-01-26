Dutch court delays bankruptcy ruling on subsidiaries of Brazil's Oi -sources

SAO PAULO Jan 26 A court in the Netherlands on
Thursday postponed until Feb. 2 a decision on whether to enforce
bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of phone carrier
Oi SA, which is under creditor protection in Brazil,
said two sources briefed on the matter who were not authorized
to discuss it publicly.
The ruling was expected to be made on Thursday, according to
a statement from Oi on Jan. 12. One of the sources said the
reasons for the delay were unclear. The second source declined
to elaborate.
Court administrators filed a petition in an Amsterdam court
last year to convert the legal status of Oi Brasil Holdings
Coöperatief UA and Portugal Telecom International Finance BV
from "suspension of payments" into bankruptcy.
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)