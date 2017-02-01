Board of Brazil's Oi seeks to solve debt problem before discussing investments

SAO PAULO Feb 1 The board of Brazil's
fourth-largest wireless carrier Oi SA on Wednesday
decided the company should solve its court-supervised
reorganization before discussing a potential capital increase or
new investments, a source told Reuters.
The board, which was convened in Rio de Janeiro for most of
the day, also decided to accept a recommendation from management
and financial adviser LAPLACE Finanças to intensify talks with
the creditors, with the aim to amend a debt restructuring plan
presented by the company last September, the source, with direct
knowledge of the talks, said on condition of anonymity.
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chris Reese)