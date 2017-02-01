版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 04:04 BJT

Board of Brazil's Oi seeks to solve debt problem before discussing investments

SAO PAULO Feb 1 The board of Brazil's fourth-largest wireless carrier Oi SA on Wednesday decided the company should solve its court-supervised reorganization before discussing a potential capital increase or new investments, a source told Reuters.

The board, which was convened in Rio de Janeiro for most of the day, also decided to accept a recommendation from management and financial adviser LAPLACE Finanças to intensify talks with the creditors, with the aim to amend a debt restructuring plan presented by the company last September, the source, with direct knowledge of the talks, said on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chris Reese)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐