Bondholders in Brazil's Oi to appeal Dutch court ruling on Oi units

Nikkei rises as strong-yen trend pauses; SoftBank surges
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.
SAO PAULO Feb 10 A group of bondholders in Oi SA appealed on Friday a ruling by a Dutch court last week that refused to declare insolvent two of the Brazilian phone's subsidiaries in the country.
In an emailed statement, the International Bondholder Committee group said it "remains committed to finding a consensual solution" to restructure the debt of the two Oi subsidiaries. Both units have outstanding debt of about $6.2 billion. (Reporting by Ana Mano)
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.
* Says initial public offering of 6.25 million shares priced at $12.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingTree announces pricing of $265 million of convertible senior notes due 2022