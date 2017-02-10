版本:
Bondholders in Brazil's Oi to appeal Dutch court ruling on Oi units

SAO PAULO Feb 10 A group of bondholders in Oi SA appealed on Friday a ruling by a Dutch court last week that refused to declare insolvent two of the Brazilian phone's subsidiaries in the country.

In an emailed statement, the International Bondholder Committee group said it "remains committed to finding a consensual solution" to restructure the debt of the two Oi subsidiaries. Both units have outstanding debt of about $6.2 billion. (Reporting by Ana Mano)
