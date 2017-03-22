Board of Brazil's Oi approves changes to recovery plan

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
SAO PAULO, March 22 The board of Oi SA , the Brazilian phone carrier currently under bankruptcy protection, approved changes to its recovery plan, according to a Wednesday securities filing.
The changes included reducing the grace period on several classes of bonds to a maximum six years and giving creditors rights half of revenue from asset sales and operational cash flow, while guaranteeing a minimum cash position for the company equal to a fifth of net revenue. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Sandra Maler)
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.