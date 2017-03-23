Brazil's Oi sees debt plan vote by end of June -CEO

BRIEF-Viveve Medical enters term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc
* On May 22, 2017 co entered term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc - SEC filing
SAO PAULO, March 23 Brazilian telephone operator Oi SA expects its in-court reorganization plan to go to a vote before creditors by the end of June, Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder told investors and analysts on a conference call on Thursday.
A court-appointed administrator for Oi, which is undergoing Brazil's biggest-ever bankruptcy protection process, will publish a second list of claims by the end of April, Schroeder said. Creditors will have 30 days to challenge the revised claims list, after which the judge may call a creditor assembly to vote on the plan, Schroeder added. (Reporting by Ana Mano)
LONDON, May 24 Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so now they're joining them.
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage: