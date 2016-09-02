RPT-Brazil government gaining clout in contentious Oi bankruptcy

(Repeats to additional clients with no changes to text)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Ana Mano
SAO PAULO, Sept. 2 Growing tensions over Oi SA's
bankruptcy process are driving some bondholders to
court Brazil's government as an ally against several investors
whom they view as a threat to the phone carrier's survival.
Private creditors and their advisers have been meeting in
recent weeks with cabinet members, state-controlled bank
executives and industry watchdog Anatel about heading off rogue
investors who may try to break the carrier up in the middle of
Oi's reorganization, seven people directly involved in the
process have told Reuters.
The push to find common ground with the government comes
after Brazilian officials pledged in June to keep their distance
when Oi filed for bankruptcy protection in June after talks to
restructure 65.4 billion reais ($20 billion) in debt
collapsed.
The stakes are high. Oi is Brazil's largest fixed-line
carrier, employs some 140,000 people and is the only phone
company in 1,800 Brazilian towns, or about one-third of the
nation's 5,500 municipalities. Several state banks have lent
billions in reais to Oi, leading creditors and government
officials to discuss options ahead of the presentation of Oi's
recovery plan expected late next week.
"We envision a plan in which private creditors bear losses
accordingly with their risk-taking, and no predator shareholder
prevails," said a senior government official who asked for
anonymity because the matter is sensitive. "The ideal would be
for everyone to understand that the new Oi must provide services
with quality."
The prevailing view among state agencies is that some of the
activist investors seeking control of Oi through litigation want
the state banks acting as the carrier's lenders to take heavy
loan losses - a situation the official described as "worrying."
A recent plan by Brazilian distressed debt investor Nelson
Tanure and his partners in fund Société Mondiale FIA to oust
part of Oi's board and present a parallel recovery plan
involving the disposal of some non-essential assets has
particularly spooked some in the government, some of the people
involved said.
While there is nothing unusual in Anatel wanting Oi to stay
as a stable industry player, or in state banks seeking to
minimize potential losses, their backstage role reflects the
government's push to protect jobs and avert service disruptions
as Latin America's biggest economy struggles with a harsh
recession, the people said.
Still, Anatel's official mandate only allows it to bar a
bidder that already owns an existing telecom operator in Brazil,
which is not true of any of the known potential acquirers.
Rio de Janeiro-based Oi owes Anatel and lenders Banco do
Brasil SA, Caixa Econômica Federal SA and BNDES a
combined 20 billion reais ($6.2 billion) - making the government
the carrier's No. 2 biggest creditor after bondholders. That
debt includes back fines, loans and licensing fees. For a
graphic, click tmsnrt.rs/2bTSB2b
Communications Minister Gilberto Kassab told Oi Chief
Executive Officer Marco Schroeder at a meeting on Monday that
the government is mainly concerned about assuring continuity of
the company's services during the process.
In a statement that day, Kassab said that the outcome of
Oi's recovery and a planned regulatory and industry revamp will
determine the fate of an industry braced for consolidation in
the long run.
Along with the sheer size of its claims, the government
holds a major trump card: the ability to push for a thorough
congressional revision of industry rules that rids Oi of
mandatory spending in costly fixed-line infrastructure - a
precondition for the reorganization to succeed.
The government could forego the spending requirements
provided that Oi has a "credible investment plan" to enhance
service coverage, the senior government official said. While
Congress operates independently of the executive branch,
President Michel Temer's PMDB party is the biggest in the
legislature.
Press representatives for Brasilia-based Anatel and state
lenders Banco do Brasil SA, Caixa Econômica Federal
SA and BNDES declined to comment, as did
Brazil's communications ministry. Tanure and Société Mondiale
declined to comment, as did Oi.
In a statement to Reuters, Oi's majority shareholder Pharol
said it is "ready to negotiate with the different
parties taking part in Oi's recovery plan as long as the rights
of all shareholders are preserved."
ESCALATING TENSIONS
The reorganization has done little to calm tensions over
Oi's future, with creditor Aurelius Capital Management LLC
forcing Oi's Netherlands-based subsidiary to seek creditor
protection and Tanure fighting Oi's board members.
To be sure, previous attempts by the government to meddle in
the reorganizations of power firms Celpa SA and Grupo Rede
Energia SA cost bondholders enormous losses less than four years
ago. Yet, more Oi creditors, potential new investors and
minority shareholders say they want Anatel and other state
agencies in their corner.
Anatel, for instance, could allow Oi to swap part of its 10
billion-real debt to the regulator for new investments, two
senior government officials said. Such a move needs the approval
of the nation's budget auditing court.
The government's clout in the Oi bankruptcy was also shown
by a move in recent weeks by a group of over 80 bondholders to
launch talks with BNDES, Caixa and Banco do Brasil on a common
stance in formulating Oi's recovery plan.
Reuters reported on Aug. 16 that the Moelis & Co-advised
group has discussed with the lenders whether to give Oi a grace
period of at least five years and cut borrowing costs on some
debts.
"It's not that every agency we talked to is following a
common script, but certainly they have a clear idea of what's
good for Oi, the industry and the government," according to a
person familiar with the bondholder group's strategy.
Likewise, New York-based boutique investment bank AGCM Inc,
which is representing a group of potential bidders for Oi, has
decided to hold off on a takeover proposal until it can present
the plan to relevant state entities - creditors and shareholders
alike - involved in the reorganization, one of the people said.
AGCM and Moelis declined to comment.
($1 = 3.2264 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer in São Paulo and
Leonardo Goy in Brasilia; Editing by Christian Plumb and Edward
Tobin)