Brazil's telecom watchdog raises fine value in Oi's bankruptcy

SAO PAULO Oct 13 Brazilian telecommunications
watchdog Anatel said on Thursday the value of fines that Oi SA
owes is much higher than the initial figures
presented to the court in the bankruptcy protection.
In a statement, the regulator said Oi, Brazil's No. 4
wireless carrier, owes 20 billion reais ($6.2 billion) in fines,
twice the value the company has reported to the court.
In June, the Rio de Janeiro-based carrier filed for Brazil's
largest bankruptcy in history to restructure 65.4 billion reais
of loans. Anatel has already requested the fines to be excluded
from the total debt under restructuring.
The regulator wants the fines to receive the same treatment
as taxes, which are exempt from discounts.
($1 = 3.2210 reais)
