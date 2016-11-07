Brazil mulls steps to speed up Oi intervention, papers say

SAO PAULO Nov 7 The Brazilian government is
considering changes to the country's bankruptcy protection law
to facilitate an intervention in Oi SA, whose in-court
reorganization process is suffering with internal shareholder
and creditor disputes, two local newspapers reported on Monday.
According to daily newspapers Valor Econômico and Folha de
S. Paulo, government officials are considering the possibility
of implementing changes to law via an executive decree. Apart
from speeding up an intervention in Oi, the move
would revamp the way the government oversees carriers, which
operate under two types of license, the papers said.
Folha said President Michel Temer's administration confirmed
that officials are working on a draft decree that would aim at
altering some aspects of the bankruptcy protection law, but that
it would only be used as a "last resort" measure. Usually
Congress has 180 days to discuss and approve an executive decree
before expiration.
According to Folha, which did not say how it obtained the
information, a government intervention in the debt-laden carrier
would remove Oi's current management and board of directors,
while keeping a committee of financial comptrollers. Industry
watchdog Anatel would initially intervene Oi for a year, with
the possibility of extending it up to three, the paper added.
The news comes as speculation mounts that the Temer
administration is concerned about delays and disputes in the Oi
plan. Last month, several government officials acknowledged that
an intervention of Oi was possible, although it did not involve
any bailout.
Calls to several press representatives for Rio de
Janeiro-based Oi, which filed for bankruptcy protection in June
after talks to restructure 65.4 billion reais ($20 billion) in
debt collapsed, for comment were not immediately answered. The
presidential palace did immediately comment on both stories.
Asked by Valor whether Oi was aware of the intervention
plan, Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder said he
acknowledges closer state monitoring of the situation but said
an intervention is "unnecessary."
The restructuring plan that Oi presented to creditors on
Sept. 5 failed to garner support from key state creditors and
Anatel, which altogether are owed almost 30 billion reais by the
company, Folha said, without citing sources for the information.
($1 = 3.2319 reais)
