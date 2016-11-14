UPDATE 2-Aurelius leads forming of dissident Oi bondholder group - source

(adds comments from second source in paragraphs 8-10)
By Ana Mano
SAO PAULO Nov 14 New York-based Aurelius
Capital Management is behind the formation of a dissident
bondholders group at Brazil's Oi SA that emerged last
week, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Monday.
The new group will also soon announce a financial adviser to
handle negotiations with the debt-laden Brazilian carrier, which
filed in June for the country's largest-ever bankruptcy to
restructure about $19 billion of liabilities, the same source
said.
New York-based Houlihan Lokey is one of the firms vying for
the role of financial adviser to the group, but no decision has
been made, said the source.
This is the second group of Oi bondholders formed to
negotiate collectively with the company. The addition of a
second group will add complexity to the carrier's debt
restructuring talks, which the Brazilian government has already
made clear it wants to influence in a way that ensures the
company's survival.
Aside from inter-creditor issues, industry watchdog Anatel
is closely monitoring the carrier, and it recently banned two
board members representing an activist minority shareholder
claiming they were influencing decisions without formal
regulatory approval.
The second bondholder group said last week that investors
representing $1.5 billion of the face amount of Oi bonds want
"to construct a viable operational and reorganization plan" for
Oi. Most investment firms in this group own bonds issued by Oi's
two Netherlands-based finance subsidiaries, Portugal Telecom
International Finance BV and Oi Brasil Holdings Cooperatif UA.
Aurelius, Houlihan Lokey and law firm Dechert LLP, legal
advisers to the new bondholder group, did not respond to
requests for comment.
SAWIRIS BID
The first organized bondholder group to attempt to negotiate
collectively with the carrier is being advised by New York-based
Moelis & Co., which is working with Egyptian billionaire Naguib
Sawiris to present an alternative reorganization.
However, Moelis' investor base shrank to about $4 billion of
face amount of Oi bonds, said a second source with direct
knowledge of Moelis' strategy, after two investors owning about
$400 million of the bonds left the original group to negotiate
alongside Aurelius in the dissident group.
Calling Oi's own reorganization plan "a non-starter," the
source said the only plan Moelis-led bondholders will approve is
one introducing "an immediate debt-for-equity conversion."
The Moelis-led group rejected Oi's original reorganization
plan presented on Sept. 5 that would impose a 70 percent haircut
on unsecured claims, including on Oi's bond debt, and a
potential equity conversion only after three years.
Reuters reported on Oct. 21 that the Egyptian billionaire
plans to make an equity investment of $1.5 billion to take
control of the ailing carrier.
($1 = 3.4383 reais)
