Brazil's Oi says units could face bankruptcy process in Netherlands

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Nov 29 Brazil's Oi SA said on Tuesday a court process protecting two of its subsidiaries in the Netherlands from creditors could be converted into a bankruptcy process in that country, potentially complicating Oi's own court supervised reorganisation in Brazil.
The process in the Netherlands relates to Oi's two investment vehicles based in that country - Oi Brasil Holdings Coöperatief UA and Portugal Telecom International Finance B.V.
"Oi hopes this does not impact significantly its in-court reorganization efforts in Brazil," Oi said in a securities filing, referring to the possibility of a bankruptcy process in the Netherlands. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Mark Potter)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.