UPDATE 1-Brazilian watchdog near approval of Oi board changes -minister

RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 12 Brazilian
telecommunications industry watchdog Anatel is slated to decide
on changes to the structure of carrier Oi SA's board
in the coming days, a senior government official said on Monday.
Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Rio de Janeiro,
Communications Minister Gilberto Kassab told reporters that,
once the changes are approved, the watchdog will keep an
observer at the board of Oi, which is currently under bankruptcy
protection proceedings. He did not elaborate on those changes.
On Nov. 8, Anatel suspended two board members appointed by
minority investor FIA Société Mondiale, on suspicion they
participated in meetings and influenced decisions affecting the
carrier without the watchdog's permission.
A person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters
recently that Nelson Tanure, the main investor in Société
Mondiale, pressured Oi's management to hire his lawyers to
negotiate directly with creditors.
According to the person, who spoke on condition of
anonymity, Tanure asked to be informed of any Oi board
decisions. He also presented Helio Costa, his pick for an Oi
board seat, as head of the carrier's institutional relations
while allegedly promoting board initiatives as if they were his
own, the person said.
A spokesman for Tanure and Société Mondiale did not have an
immediate comment. Tanure's Société Mondiale and Pharol SA SGPS,
Oi's largest shareholder, agreed to end their boardroom dispute
in September, after it drew mounting government
scrutiny.
Oi's 65.4 billion-real ($19 billion) bankruptcy protection
case, Brazil's biggest ever, has been complicated by rifts
between different groups of creditors and
shareholders.
Oi's preferred shares, its most widely traded
class of stock, rose 6.2 percent to 2.56 reais in afternoon
trading in Sao Paulo. They have risen 31 percent so far this
year.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal
and Paul Simao)