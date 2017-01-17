Brazil to intervene in Oi bankruptcy if talks fail -paper

SAO PAULO Jan 17 The Brazilian government is
prepared to intervene if negotiations fail in bankruptcy court
over phone carrier Oi SA, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo
reported on Tuesday, citing an interview with Communications
Minister Gilberto Kassab.
If talks with creditors and potential bidders fail, "the
government, through Anatel, has an obligation to intervene, and
the agency is prepared," Kassab was quoted as saying.
Press representatives for the minister were not immediately
available to confirm his remarks.
Rio de Janeiro-based Oi SA made Brazil's largest ever
bankruptcy filing in June and is in talks with creditors to
restructure about 65.4 billion real ($20.4 billion) of bank
loans, bonds and operating liabilities.
($1 = 3.21 reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Nick Zieminski)