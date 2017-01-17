UPDATE 1-Creditor group challenges Brazilian firm Oi's restructuring plan

(Recasts to include bondholder challenge to Oi recovery
proposal, share performance throughout)
SAO PAULO Jan 17 A creditor group has
challenged Oi SA's in-court reorganization plan presented in
September, saying the Brazilian wireless carrier's proposed
restructuring has "illegal and abusive elements" that favor
shareholders at the expense of bondholders.
In a statement on Tuesday, the group accused Oi of being
reluctant to share key information which it said prevents
creditors from taking a stance on decisions such as potential
asset sales. The Moelis & Co-advised group presented an
alternate plan for Oi's reorganization on Dec. 16.
According to the statement, Rio de Janeiro-based Oi has
failed to engage in discussions with creditors over its future.
Oi, which is trying to restructure about 65.4 billion reais
($20.4 billion) of debt after filing for Brazil's largest ever
bankruptcy protection in June, did not have an immediate
comment.
The creditor group's objection "focuses on the illegal and
abusive nature of the Sept. 5 plan, particularly its
inappropriate favoritism of the company's existing equity
holders to the detriment of creditors," its statement said.
The group's statement has the potential of reigniting a rift
between creditors and shareholders of Brazil's No. 4 wireless
carrier. Pharol SGPS SA, Oi's largest shareholder,
fought a restructuring accord prior to Oi's June bankruptcy
filing, saying it called for a highly dilutive debt-for-equity
swap.
The escalating tension among creditors and shareholders of
Oi has forced the Brazilian government to repeatedly threaten a
potential intervention in Oi. In an interview published on
Tuesday, Communications Minister Gilberto Kassab said the
government is ready to intervene in Oi if in-court negotiations
fail.
Kassab told Folha de S. Paulo newspaper that the government,
through industry watchdog Anatel, "has an obligation to
intervene. His media office was not immediately available to
confirm his remarks.
Oi's preferred shares gained 0.4 percent to 2.64
reais on Tuesday, extending this year's gains to 17 percent.
($1 = 3.2127 reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Nick
Zieminski and Paul Simao)