Brazil's Oi mulls changing restructuring plan challenged by creditors - Estado

BRIEF-Macro Enterprises reports Q1 loss per share c$0.08
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA Jan 18 Brazil's Oi SA is considering changing a restructuring plan challenged by a group of creditors to offer banks and bondholders part of asset sale proceeds, newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo said on Wednesday.
The current in-court reorganization plan, presented in September, has been criticised by a group of creditors advised by Moelis & Co as favoring shareholders at the expense of bondholders.
The proposed changes are being discussed by Oi's chief executive Marco Schroeder, investors and creditors, and could be presented by the end of March, Estado said, citing unidentified sources briefed on the talks.
Oi, which is trying to restructure about 65.4 billion reais ($20.4 billion) of debt after filing for Brazil's largest ever bankruptcy protection in June, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
Escalating tension among creditors and shareholders of Oi has forced the Brazilian government to threaten a potential intervention in Oi. In an interview published on Tuesday, Communications Minister Gilberto Kassab said the government was ready to intervene in Oi if in-court negotiations fail. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Mark Potter)
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag