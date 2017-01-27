UPDATE 1-Pharol shuns creditor reorganization plan for Oi as Elliott eyes deal

(Adds details of proposal throughout)
By Ana Mano
SAO PAULO Jan 27 The largest shareholder in Oi
SA will oppose any alternate reorganization plan that
does not come from within the debt-laden Brazilian phone
carrier, which is struggling to emerge from bankruptcy
protection.
In a statement sent to Reuters on Friday, Portugal's Pharol
SGPS SA said it will only endorse alternatives to Oi's
original reorganization proposal if the carrier's board approves
changes. The statement specifically referred to a proposal made
by billionaire Paul Singer's Elliott Management Corp this week.
The Elliott plan for Oi involves a 9 billion real ($2.9
billion) capital injection that would give the U.S. investment
firm a majority stake in the carrier, two people briefed on the
plan told Reuters. Half of that amount would go to compensate Oi
bondholders through a debt-for-equity swap, one of the people
said.
According to the people, the plan was presented this week to
Oi's management. None of the people nor Pharol confirmed whether
the Portuguese investment company had access to the Elliott plan
or discussed it with other members of Oi's board.
The Elliot proposal was reported earlier by Bloomberg News,
which cited people familiar with it. The media office of Rio de
Janeiro-based Oi declined to comment on Elliott's proposal.
Calls to press representatives for New York-based Elliott were
not immediately answered.
Singer's plan for Oi, which filed for Brazil's largest ever
bankruptcy protection plan in June, marks the latest episode in
Oi's rocky reorganization, which has been hampered by
disagreements between creditors and shareholders over the fate
of the carrier.
Common shares in Oi posted their biggest daily
gain since October on the news. The stock soared 10.5 percent to
3.70 reais on Friday, while preferred shares jumped
18 percent to 3.12 reais.
Elliot is the third potential suitor for Oi that has emerged
since Oi's woes began to worsen early last year. Two groups of
bondholders have since been formed to negotiate a deal with the
company.
According to one of the people, Elliott proposed a capital
injection that would give it at least 51 percent of Oi's equity.
The other said that stake could reach around 60 percent
depending on the ratio of participation of bondholders in the
planned debt-for-equity swap.
The second person said Elliott intends to invest 4.5 billion
reais directly into Oi, with the remainder being used in the
swap. Both people spoke under the condition of anonymity since
they were confidentially briefed on the plan.
Existing shareholders could retain as much as 10 percent of
the restructured company, the second person added.
Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris and a group of
bondholders advised by Moelis & Co presented an
alternative reorganization plan to Oi in December that involved
a $1.25 billion capital injection and an equity swap that would
give creditors 95 percent of the company.
The other group of bondholders that could bid for Oi was
formed in November by creditors including Aurelius Capital
Management LP, Attestor Capital LLC and Citadel LLP.
Oi, which is seeking to restructure about 65 billion reais
in total liabilities, presented its original proposal on Sept.
5. It was considered unacceptable by a large number of its
bondholders.
($1 = 3.1522 Brazilian reais)
