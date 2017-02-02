UPDATE 2-Oi aims to renegotiate debt before taking new capital -source

(Adds Oi declining comment, securities filing)
By Ana Mano
SAO PAULO Feb 1 The board of Brazil's
fourth-largest wireless carrier Oi SA on Wednesday
decided to first solve its court-supervised reorganization
before discussing a potential capital increase or new
investments, a source told Reuters.
The company declined to comment on the account provided by
the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the
sensitivity of ongoing talks.
Oi said in a securities filing late on Wednesday that its
board had received a report from financial adviser LaPlace based
on feedback from creditors and authorized its executives to move
forward with talks about a possible debt-for-equity swap.
In December, a group of Oi bondholders represented by Moelis
& Co proposed injecting $1.25 billion of new capital into
Oi, a move that would give them immediate control of the carrier
through a debt-for-equity swap.
The creditors' plan, backed by Egyptian billionaire Naguib
Sawiris, is part of an alternative reorganization plan they
presented to the company after considering Oi's own
reorganization proposal "unacceptable."
The source, who has direct knowledge of the talks, said the
priority continues to be finalizing the company's debt
restructuring plan.
"The in-court reorganization and a potential capital
increase are two separate things. A capital increase may be
discussed, but only in the future," the source said after
Wednesday's board meeting.
Oi filed in June for Brazil's largest ever bankruptcy
protection to restructure about 65 billion reais ($20.8 billion)
of bank, bond and regulatory liabilities.
Reuters reported in November that Oi planned to repay
smaller suppliers and contractors ahead of banks and
bondholders.
According to the source, the company is on track to finish
paying such claims. After conclusion of ongoing court-mediated
talks, Oi's smaller creditors should be repaid "in a matter of
weeks," the source said.
($1 = 3.13 reais)
