Oi nears new creditor proposal, regardless of Brazil telecom reform -CEO

BRASILIA Feb 14 Changes in Brazil's telecom law
currently under debate in the Senate are not being taken into
account by debt-laden carrier Oi SA as it devises its
in-court reorganization plan, Oi Chief Executive Marcos
Schroeder said on Tuesday.
Speaking at an industry event in Brasília, Schroeder said
the imminent reforms will have no economic effect on the
company's reorganization in bankruptcy court.
The bill had been scheduled to become law last December but
was held up in the Senate after opposition legislators filed a
motion to submit it to a vote by the full house.
Poised to become law after passing committees in both
chambers of Congress, the reform aims to update a
concession-based model that had created uncertainty about the
value of the industry's fixed-line assets.
Schroeder's comments suggest that Oi will not let the
reform's current legal limbo slow negotiations with creditors to
restructure about 65.4 billion reais ($21.1 billion) of bank
debt, bonds and regulatory liabilities.
Schroeder said Oi will present an amended debt restructuring
plan next month and put it to a creditor vote between April and
June. The company made its first proposal in September but a
large group of lenders rejected it.
Schroeder reiterated the plan will involve a reduction of
the company's debt as well as a debt-for-equity swap. He said
the nominal value of the bond debt, about 32 billion reais,
would be reduced by 70 percent while debt notes representing
about 10 billion reais would be converted into Oi equity.
Bank debt should be repaid in 17 years under the amended
plan, he said.
In the second half of this year, Oi also intends to start
negotiations with potential international investors interested
in providing capital to the company, Schroeder said.
A stay of execution, which protects Oi from creditor suits
while it devises a plan to avoid bankruptcy, will expire in May.
($1 = 3.095 reais)
